Reese's Rolled Out A Candy Converter To Help Get Rid Of Unwanted Halloween Candy

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Many of you are waking up to a pile of Halloween candy. There's probably a lot of that bottom-of-the-barrel stuff. Let's be honest. It just isn't that good, unless you live in New York City, where maybe you used the Reese's candy converter. That machine let you insert unwanted candy, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups popped out - I mean, obviously, an advertising gimmick.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

David, what's that orange package you're holding?

GREENE: Oh, I just have my breakfast here.

MARTIN: (Laughter).

GREENE: It's a peanut butter cup.

