© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Dress Up Your Chickens, Just Don't Kiss Them

Published October 31, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with an important announcement. The Centers for Disease Control says it's safe to dress your chickens up for Halloween. This comes after a news outlet reported a salmonella outbreak and said dressing a chicken in a costume could spread harmful bacteria. The CDC corrected the record, although with this addendum - you can put your poultry in whatever get-up you want to tonight, but resist the urge to snuggle your chicken with your face. And kissing is really off-limits. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.