Michael Myers' 'Halloween' House Still Stands In California

Published October 19, 2018 at 6:47 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene doing election reporting here in Orange County, Calif. But I might be going on a little field trip with the crew after this. That's because while fans of the "Halloween" movie franchise can go see the movie in theaters today, in South Pasadena, Calif., you can go see a certain old clapboard house, the house used as Michael Myers' childhood home. Imagine getting up the courage to ring that doorbell when you're trick-or-treating this Halloween night. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.