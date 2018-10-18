© 2021
Alexa Is Right Up There With Mom, Dad And Cat

Published October 18, 2018 at 6:33 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Parents love to talk about the first words their kids learn. CNN Business Editor Samantha Murphy Kelly wrote that her son's early vocabulary may be a sign of the times. He'd mastered mom, dad and cat. The fourth word he recognized - Alexa. Her toddler was in his high chair when she called to the virtual assistant, and he whipped his head around toward the speaker. Hey, at least mom and dad still came first. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.