© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Officials At The U.S. Embassy In Canberra Apologize For Email Invitation

Published October 16, 2018 at 6:36 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. The U.S. Embassy in Australia sent a bizarre email the other day. It looked like an invitation to a meeting, complete with an RSVP link. Attached, though, was this photo of a cat reclining back, holding a plate of chocolate chip cookies, wearing a blue Cookie Monster costume. The caption beneath read, cat pajama jam. A U.S. official sent out an apology. And yes, the invitation was fake. But based on my Twitter feed, the world's craving for a cat pajama jam is very real. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.