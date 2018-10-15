Home Of Salem Witch Trials Victim Is Up For Sale

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a real estate listing made for Halloween. Think back to your high school history class and the Salem witch trials in 1692. A man named John Proctor was accused of witchcraft and hanged. Now one lucky soul could own his house. The listing says it was built in 1638. It's nearly 4,000 square feet, has six bedrooms. The exterior is a lovely, deep gray color with a bright red door. Let's be honest. It could be haunted. But it does have a pool. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.