Police In Louisville, Ky., Arrest Alleged Gnome Thief

Published October 12, 2018 at 6:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kentucky lawn gnomes are safer today. The Louisville Metro Police arrested the alleged gnome thief. Barton Bishop is accused of stealing items off porches, including a, quote, "wide variety of garden gnomes." The Louisville Courier Journal reports that police received a tip about him. He tried to hide in an attic, but they caught him when he fell out. Afterward, police reassured the public with the hashtag #gnomemoredanger. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.