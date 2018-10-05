© 2021
Residents In Gilbert, Minn., Call Police On Drunk Birds

Published October 5, 2018 at 5:09 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Gilbert, Minn., has a drinking problem. Police say intoxicated residents have been acting confused and flying into windows, a particular risk for birds. Yes, The Washington Post writes that a frost caused berries in Gilbert to ferment earlier than usual, and berry-eating birds have been getting drunk. One person wrote on the police department's Facebook page, there goes the chance of any bird from northern Minnesota ever being on the Supreme Court. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.