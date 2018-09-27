© 2021
Yowza! 300 New Words Added To Scrabble

Published September 27, 2018 at 5:03 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're really into Scrabble, you know you can't just use any old word. It has to appear in Merriam-Webster's "Official Scrabble Players Dictionary." Now all you diehards will have 300 new words to play with, including bizjet - yes, a small plane used for business - also some words that are scattered everywhere in spoken English, including OK and ew, like when you see something gross. And if you want a zinger of a point word using a Y, W and Z, yowza is now available. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.