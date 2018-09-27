A Nation Is Riveted As Christine Blasey Ford Testifies

As Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, people across the U.S. tuned in to watch her tell the emotional story of her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavavaugh more than 30 years ago.

Across the country — on the radio, television or the phones they carried — Americans listened.

Couple listening to the #KavanaughHearings on the uptown 1 train @wnyc pic.twitter.com/yNiBtGr5zO — Amanda Aronczyk (@aronczyk) September 27, 2018

People around Metro Atlanta have stopped what they're doing to watch Ford and Kavanaugh testify before a Senate committee. pic.twitter.com/Pkd42OEHUH — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) September 27, 2018

Scott Olson / Getty Images / Adam Kruppa, bartender at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, watches the testimony on a television at the bar.

Bebeto Matthews / AP / A news ticker in New York City's Times Square shows headlines about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

On airplanes, they watched. And some cried.

Everybody is watching the same thing on this flight. #KavanaughFord #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/f18Di4yqMI — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) September 27, 2018

Across the world, people are watching the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing, and this includes passengers on airplanes. Here's the view aboard JetBlue flight 415 from New York to San Francisco. https://t.co/tOj6Vy6H5M pic.twitter.com/wQ36J3D263 — CNN (@CNN) September 27, 2018

They watched on C-SPAN, where some viewers began calling in with their own stories of sexual assault.

Brenda from Missouri calls C-SPAN

"I'm a 76-year-old woman who was sexually molested in 2nd grade. This brings back so much pain. Thought I was over it but it's not. You will never forget it. You get confused & you don't understand it but you never forget what happened to you." pic.twitter.com/uCgroeQ4B5 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 27, 2018

They watched in classrooms, where some students were the same ages as Ford or Kavanaugh, who were both high-schoolers when the assault allegedly took place.

I’m watching the #KavanaughHearings with a class of women undergrads at @TrinityDC. Hear what they think on @wamu885 during All Things Considered. pic.twitter.com/0hhuIFsJ5Y — Mikaela Lefrak (@mikafrak) September 27, 2018

A group of #PaloAlto High School 10th graders, the same age Christine Blasey Ford was in 1982, watch this morning’s hearings in a government class. pic.twitter.com/FtVIggviwR — Elena Kadvany (@ekadvany) September 27, 2018

And, of course, they watched in Washington, D.C.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images / Protesters and supporters of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination watch Christine Blasey Ford's testimony from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office in Washington, D.C.

US Senate cafeteria is watching the important Blasey Ford hearing pic.twitter.com/g3xHu1v003 — Sheila Stickel (@SheStickel) September 27, 2018

Recognizing the cultural moment, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., shared photos of themselves watching Ford's testimony.

This morning, I took time to watch Christine Blasey Ford’s deeply moving opening statement. Thank you for your bravery, Dr. Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/3IzD4TsVCU — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 27, 2018

Searing. Powerful. Brave. The details of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony are heart-wrenching to hear. I hope every single Senator not only watches, but listens. Thank you Dr. Ford for your courage. #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord pic.twitter.com/xERtUm5kSE — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 27, 2018

After nearly 2 1/2 hours, Ford's testimony and questioning ended. Kavanaugh arrived and sat before the committee to deliver his own testimony and submit to questioning.

And America watched.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.