A Very Shatner Christmas

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And I know we all hate when Christmas stuff pops up in stores before Halloween, but William Shatner doesn't care. The "Star Trek" legend is a man of many talents.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JINGLE BELLS")

WILLIAM SHATNER: (Singing) Dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh. O'er the fields we go, laughing all the way.

MARTIN: That is Shatner singing "Jingle Bells" from his holiday album set to release next month, aptly titled, "Shatner Claus." And if loving this album is wrong, well, then I don't want to be right.