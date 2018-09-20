Delaware DMV Makes 'Safe Selfie Zones' For New Drivers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Motor vehicle officials in Delaware know you want to do it. You're at the DMV. You get a new license. So you take a selfie with the license and post it on social media, which means you just published your license number and home address - not secure. The agency has now set up safe selfie zones at motor vehicle offices. You stand in front of a colorful backdrop that says, look who's driving - and you keep the license out of sight.