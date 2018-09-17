© 2021
Why Do Some People Take The Train Instead Of Driving?

Published September 17, 2018 at 6:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Why do some people take the train instead of driving? Well, you're free to read a book or knit, or, if you're a certain New Jersey transit rider, shave. On a moving train, the man lathered and shaved himself. New Jersey Transit says there is a rule against bathing or shaving, but many who saw the man caught on video were impressed that he skillfully avoided drawing blood. He finished up, cracked open a beer and talked of going to Atlantic City. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.