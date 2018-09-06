RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The town of Madison, Ala., has a new minor league baseball team. And now, after three months of throwing around ideas, they have a new name - the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The team let the public suggest those names. And trash panda, another name for a raccoon, was the brainchild of resident Matthew Higley. He'll get two box seats for five years, and he gets to throw out an opening pitch. His name beat out Thunder Sharks, Moon Possums and Space Chimps.