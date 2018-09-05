Students Put Up Fake 'Asians Ad' On Wall In McDonald's

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. One day, this guy named Jeff was eating a wrap at a McDonald's with his friend, and they noticed there were all these advertising posters hanging up on the walls of people enjoying McDonald's food, but none of these smiling, happy people were Asian. They also noticed an empty wall, so they hatched a plan. They made a giant poster of themselves eating fries and a burger. They snuck it into the restaurant and hung it up on that wall, and it has been there for 54 days. It's MORNING EDITION.