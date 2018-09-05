© 2021
Social Media Are Riled Up After Tennis Fan Dunks Chicken Tender Into Coke

Published September 5, 2018 at 6:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It may be the moment that got the most buzz at the U.S. Open, and it had nothing to do with tennis. A fan was caught on camera dipping a chicken tender into her Coke and then eating it. Social media has deemed this disgusting. The woman, Alexa Greenfield, admits it's a pretty weird habit. But I mean, thank goodness for the first person who dunked a doughnut in coffee or realized french fries taste great dipped in a chocolate Frosty. Alexa, you be you. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: September 5, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
An earlier headline incorrectly identified the tender-dunker as a golf fan. The controversial dunking took place at the U.S. Open tennis tournament.