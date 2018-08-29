© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Authorities In LA Apprehend Man Accused Of Dining And Dashing

Published August 29, 2018 at 6:38 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man in Los Angeles has been caught dining and dashing one too many times - and on dates, no less. Authorities say he invited women on dates and then walked out of dinner, sticking the women with the check. One woman told a local TV station, he claimed to be a bodybuilder and ordered two entrees before bailing. Another said he left half a baked potato on his plate then got a phone call and just walked out. Maybe all that first-date conversation was just really awkward. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.