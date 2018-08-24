© 2021
Portland Artist Mike Schneider Makes His Own Boyfriend

Published August 24, 2018 at 6:57 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A few months ago, Mike Schneider, an artist in Portland, Ore., took maybe not the art world but at least Instagram by storm. Sick of bad relationships, he made a boyfriend out of empty wine boxes. He called the box-boyfriend Franz and posted pictures of them shopping and making dinner. Now, he says, he and his wine boxes are engaged. As Schneider put it, everything happens for a riesling. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.