IBM Receives Patent For Drone That Delivers A Cup Of Coffee

Published August 24, 2018 at 6:36 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Ever on the fence about whether you need that cup of coffee? Well, you could just leave it to a drone. IBM has filed a patent for a drone that would deliver coffee. But according to the filing, the drone might first take into account your blood pressure, gauge your facial expressions, note when you woke up and then decide if you really need more caffeine. If IBM would like to patent a drone that can host a radio program, Noel and I will gladly start this weekend early. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.