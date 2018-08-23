© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

N.J. Mayor Thanks Himself For Handling Water Main Break

Published August 23, 2018 at 6:35 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The mayor of Hoboken, N.J., Ravi Bhalla, has been trying to get control of a water main break in the city. He posted an update on Facebook. And according to a local lifestyle magazine, this comment appeared below. Quote, "thanks for the hands-on work and unrelenting pressure." Nice compliment, except it came from the mayor's own account. Someone noticed, and the city immediately deleted the post and reportedly said Bhalla's brother accidentally posted it from the mayor's account. Oops. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.