Nabisco Repackages Animal Crackers, Setting Wild Animals Free

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The animals are breaking out. For more than a century, the famous Barnum's animal crackers have come in this small, red cardboard box. And on the front - pictures of animals all in circus cages. After pressure from animal rights groups and low ticket sales, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shut down. And PETA then focused on changing the packaging to the animal crackers. The parent company of Nabisco relented, and now the majestic beasts on the little red box roam free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.