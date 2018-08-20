Commission In Russia Unveils Statue Of The Wrong Man

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. St. Petersburg, Russia, is gorgeous thanks in part to the French architect Jean-Francois Thomas de Thomon. He has a page on Wikipedia. Sadly, it had the wrong face. It was the image of a Scottish chemist named Thomas Thomson. Now, names are so close - right? - so it's an innocent mistake. Don't tell officials in St. Petersburg. Newsweek reports the city has erected seven statues of the city's famed architects. And, yes, one is actually a chemist with absolutely no ties to Russia. It's MORNING EDITION.