Demolition Crew In Massachusetts Finds 124-Year-Old Time Capsule

Published August 10, 2018 at 6:22 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A construction crew demolishing an old middle school in Massachusetts made a discovery this week under the front steps - a copper box about the size of a shoebox. It was a 124-year-old time capsule. Inside - two newspapers dated 1894, and among other things, pieces of military uniforms from the Civil War and the names of local people who served. A local official says they'll likely be displayed at town hall. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.