© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza After Hamas Launches Rocket Attacks

By Scott Neuman
Published August 9, 2018 at 5:48 AM EDT
An explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City early Thursday.
An explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City early Thursday.

Israeli jets pounded targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, reportedly killing three people after Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry said a pregnant woman, her 18-month-old child and a Hamas militant were killed. The Palestinian news agency WAFA cited health officials as confirming that a dozen other Palestinians were wounded in the airstrikes.

The Israeli attacks came in apparent retaliation for the launching of about 150 rockets from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, wounding 11 Israelis, according to Haaretz. Some of the rockets landed in the city of Sderot, where nine residents were taken to the hospital, including a woman in serious condition, the newspaper reports.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack and a tweet issued by a spokesman for the militant group, Abdullatif al-Kanoo, was translated by Al Jazeera as saying that the Palestinian resistance "is in self-defense and has a duty to respond to the aggression against our people."

"The escalation of the barbaric shelling of Gaza and the deliberate targeting of civilians [by Israel] is premeditated and the [Israeli] occupation will suffer the repercussions and pay a higher price for its crimes," he said, according to the news service.

A senior Israeli Defense Forces official warned Hamas in a tweet that it "will understand in the coming hours, as in the past months, that this is not the direction it wants to chose."

Hamas wants an Israeli-Egyptian border blockade to be lifted, while Israel is demanding an end to the rocket attacks, border protests and the launching of incendiary balloons over the border.

Despite the escalation between the two sides, The Associated Press quotes an unnamed Hamas official as saying that cease-fire talks were in their final stage even though disagreements persisted. He said Israel has offered only an easing, but not an end, to the blockade.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: August 14, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of this story implied that all rockets launched from the Gaza Strip fell in the Israeli city of Sderot. In fact, several locations in southern Israel were hit, according to Israeli media.
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman