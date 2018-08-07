© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Wis. Church Plans To Turn Strip Club Into Community Space

Published August 7, 2018 at 6:22 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A few years ago, parishioners from a church in Marshfield, Wis., struck up a friendship with a business nearby - a strip club called the Rear End - an odd pairing, but it lasted. So when the club's owner decided to sell, he knew the church wanted to build a community center. And they made a deal. The church's lead pastor says restoration is part of its mission. He added, sometimes that comes through ministry and sometimes through purchasing a strip club. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.