People In Michigan Are Enthusiastic About 'Amish Uber'

Published August 6, 2018 at 5:51 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you use the ride-hailing service Uber, you know there's UberPOOL, UberX, UberCHOPPER. Yeah. You can hail a helicopter. Well, now in western Michigan, there is Uber buggy, or Amish Uber, as Tim Hochstedler calls it. WWMT News says Tim is not affiliated with Uber. He just likes the name. His $5 horse-drawn buggy rides have been a hit. Only catch? The Amish driver doesn't use a cellphone. You've got to hail him the old-fashioned way. Just put your hand up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.