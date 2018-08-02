Hordes Of Selfie Takers Descend On Canadian Sunflower Farm

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Bogle family owns a sunflower and seed farm in Ontario, Canada. A few days ago, they opened it to let people take pictures in their fields of flowers. It seems too many perfect selfies were taken. Hordes of people descended on the farm. They strolled into the fields with selfie sticks. They trampled on flowers. They got in fender benders. Some refused to leave. The Bogles now say they're closed to picture takers forever. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.