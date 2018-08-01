© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

'Game Of Thrones' Castle For Sale In Northern Ireland

Published August 1, 2018 at 5:37 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF RAMIN DJAWADI'S "MAIN TITLE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Good news for fans of the show "Game Of Thrones" who'd love to make that crazy fantasy world their reality - a castle in Northern Ireland that was used in Season 3 of the show is up for sale. Exterior shots of the castle were used as Riverrun in the hit show, the ancestral home of House Tully. And get this; you could buy the castle for about $650,000, which is less than the median price of an apartment in Manhattan.

(SOUNDBITE OF RAMIN DJAWADI'S "MAIN TITLE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.