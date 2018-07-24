Key Taliban Figures Killed In Afghan Army Operation

Key Taliban figures are reportedly among a dozen militants killed in an Afghan army operation over the weekend in the country's northeastern Kapisa province.

The Associated Press reports that "Sharin Aqa Faqiri, army spokesman for northeast Afghanistan, said Mullah Nasim Mushfaq, the Taliban shadow governor for Kapisa, and Qari Esanullah, shadow district chief for Tagab, were among those killed late Sunday night."

The report came as at least two rockets hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, with one hitting a residential area, wounding four people, according to officials.

The source of a third explosion was not immediately known and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for any of the explosions, according to Reuters.

The attacks come two days after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed at least 14 people near the Kabul airport.

In a separate report, Air Force Times U.S. airstrikes against the Islamic State and Taliban in Afghanistan are at their highest level in the conflict's 17-year history.

The Air Force Times reports:

"So far this year, U.S. aircraft, including drones, have released 2,911 munitions in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel — the American-led offensive against insurgent forces in Afghanistan.

The number of weapons dropped in the country already surpasses the totals from all years [the U.S. Air Forces Central Command] has tracked, back to 2013, with the exception of 2017. Given that each month this year the number of weapons dropped is greater than each corresponding month in 2017, though, the total munitions dropped this year is on track to surpass even that year's previous high."

