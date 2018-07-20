Cleveland Browns Take On 'The Office'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The NFL season is coming, always an exciting time in Cleveland. Last year, the Browns were so bad, their coach had to jump in a lake as punishment for breaking a promise to make them better. But new season...

(SOUNDBITE OF JAY FERGUSON'S "THE OFFICE THEME")

GREENE: And Browns players made a video. They play characters from "The Office." Perfect inspiration for athletes, right? Remember the Dunder Mifflin Olympics?

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE OFFICE")

JOHN KRASINSKI: (As Jim Halpert) Let the games begin.

