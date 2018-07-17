Couch Abandoned On Florida Sidewalk Attracts Decor, Hashtag

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And I am done predicting the next thing to go viral; this time, an abandoned couch in Florida. It didn't seem like an extraordinary couch. It was left on a sidewalk, as couches tend to be. But then people started adding things like curtains, a plant, coffee table, rug. Now this couch has its own hashtag, #TheCouch. Finally, yesterday, officials cleared this makeshift living room, but they stressed to those concerned that the couch will be preserved. Thank goodness. It's MORNING EDITION.