© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Couch Abandoned On Florida Sidewalk Attracts Decor, Hashtag

Published July 17, 2018 at 6:35 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And I am done predicting the next thing to go viral; this time, an abandoned couch in Florida. It didn't seem like an extraordinary couch. It was left on a sidewalk, as couches tend to be. But then people started adding things like curtains, a plant, coffee table, rug. Now this couch has its own hashtag, #TheCouch. Finally, yesterday, officials cleared this makeshift living room, but they stressed to those concerned that the couch will be preserved. Thank goodness. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.