© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

New Game Show Will Help Rid Contestants Of Student Loans

Published July 10, 2018 at 6:59 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Game shows - what are you going to win? A car? Well, finally, there's a game show for our times. Comedy channel TruTV's debuting a show called "Paid Off." Contestants answer trivia questions just like "Jeopardy." The more answers they get right, the more of their student loans the show will pay off - up to 100 percent. The average student now has $37,000 in loan debt. So, Alex, I'm going to go with what is relief for a hundred.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KING: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.