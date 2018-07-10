Beyoncé And Jay-Z's New Music Video Gets Art Lovers' Attention

(SOUNDBITE OF THE CARTERS' SONG, "APES**T")

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Beyonce and Jay-Z's new music video has given a world-class works of art the kind of attention even the "Mona Lisa" would envy. The first video of the couple's new album, "Everything Is Love," went viral, and it shows the two artists performing in front of 17 paintings and statues at the Louvre. If you happen to be visiting Paris this summer, you can take a self-guided audio tour of those works of art-turned-pop icons by the presence of a queen.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "APES**T")

THE CARTERS: (Rapping) I can't believe we made it.

