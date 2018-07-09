England Advances To World Cup Semi-Finals With Win Over Sweden

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And if you're rooting for England in this year's World Cup, you have a lot to celebrate over the weekend. England shut out Sweden and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1990, and fans in the U.K. went berserk with joy. And what better way to rub in the victory against Sweden than to go find an Ikea and jump on all the furniture? Which is exactly what a group of English fans did.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) It's coming home. It's coming home.

