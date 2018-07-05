British Exam Board To Be Fined Over 'Romeo And Juliet' Question

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. As if Shakespeare wasn't difficult enough, a British exam board is in hot water after more than 14,000 students took a test with a confounding question about "Romeo And Juliet." The test asked about Tybalt's hatred of the Capulets. But Tybalt, you may remember, is a Capulet. He's Juliet's cousin. He hated the Montagues. For the mistake, the exam board could be fined more than $200,000. Now, that's a tragedy. It's MORNING EDITION.