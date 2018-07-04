© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

The Perils Of Public Art In Rhode Island

Published July 4, 2018 at 7:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the perils of public art. In North Providence, R.I., the mayor called a building a health hazard. The owner responded by having a mural painted on that building showing the mayor wearing a crown sitting on his throne - a toilet. In Moscow, an ad agency had a mural painted to welcome fans of the World Cup. It's a 12-story-tall image of a woman holding a soccer ball, and the 12-story woman is the ad agency director's wife. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.