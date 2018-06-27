Police Dog Demonstrates CPR

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Were you ever trained for CPR? If you haven't been, maybe it's time because apparently even animals can do it. A police dog in Spain was trained in CPR. Video shows the dog demonstrating by pressing its paws on the chest of an officer on the ground. The dog then puts its ear on the officer to listen for a pulse, although it sort of looks like it's giving the man a hug. The video does not show mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.