Do Not Disturb The Mayor While He's Jogging

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The mayor of Warren, Mich., Jim Fouts, has a favor to ask. If you see him jogging, don't bother him. Apparently, a woman barged into Mayor Fouts' office and was furious he hadn't stopped to talk to her. So he took to Facebook and explained that to keep his heart healthy, he has this cardio routine, one that ideally means not stopping on every block. He said he really is available to people 24/7, although, I guess, in reality, it's like 23/7. It's MORNING EDITION.