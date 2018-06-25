During World Cup Break Water Surges In Tokyo 24 Percent

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a sign of devotion to the World Cup. Water authorities in Tokyo noticed a dramatic change last week. Water use suddenly surged 24 percent. Anybody near a television might figure out why. It was halftime of Japan's dramatic 2-1 win against Colombia. The water surge apparently reflected millions of viewers simultaneously flushing. They'd been holding it in so they could keep watching until the break. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.