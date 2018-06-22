© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Conservative Columnist Charles Krauthammer Dies At 68

Published June 22, 2018 at 5:17 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer died yesterday at the age of 68.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Krauthammer was a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist who wrote a regular column for The Washington Post. He was also a longtime contributor to Fox News.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER: You're betraying your whole life if you don't say what you think and you don't say it honestly and bluntly.

GREENE: And he was praised over the years for doing exactly that. He garnered respect from both sides of the aisle.

MARTIN: His friend Peter Wayner wrote in The Washington Post that Charles was not only an elegant writer, quote, "he also had a beautiful mind - precise, logical, subtle and blessedly free of cant."

GREENE: Krauthammer had been battling cancer, and he wrote in The Washington Post this month, quote, "I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life, full and complete, with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living."

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.