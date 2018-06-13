Americans Watched Live As Trump Shook Kim's Hand. North Korean's Didn't

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Americans watched live as their president shook hands with North Korea's leader. But North Koreans did not. A BBC employee who monitors North Korean media says state TV delayed coverage as the president spoke and played a U.S. video promoting North Korea's future without nuclear weapons. North Korea showed counterprogramming, an opera about miners dancing in mining hats. Only later did North Koreans receive the news, carefully filtered.