Pet Supply Firm Adds To Its Employee Benefits

Published June 8, 2018 at 6:18 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Norwegian company added to its employee benefits. Employees of Musti Group receive maternity and paternity leave for pets. It's a pet supply firm, so they have a stake in this. For a new puppy or kitten, you receive three paid days off. This may not be enough time to get the animal housetrained, but some firms do better. The Scottish beer-maker BrewDog offers a week. To learn more, just enter a pun into a search engine - pawternity. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.