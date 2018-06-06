© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Tunisian Soccer Player Appears To Fake Injuries To Break Fast

Published June 6, 2018 at 5:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Soccer players are accused of dramatizing injuries all the time in order to draw penalties. The goalie for Tunisia's national soccer team had a different, more basic motive. He wanted his teammates to be able to take a water break. It's Ramadan so he and his teammates are fasting and really lethargic. So in a couple of recent games, Mouez Hassen appears to get injured right around sundown. It helped. The team came back from deficits both times and finished the games 2-2. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.