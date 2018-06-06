© 2021
Feral Peacocks Attack Cars In British Columbia

Published June 6, 2018 at 5:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Think of this like the Occupy movement or maybe the rise of populism - except for birds. Wild peacocks in Surrey, British Columbia, have been attacking luxury cars. Their beaks can really scratch them. The cars are shiny, you see, so it appears the birds are attacking their own reflections. This is a lesson for us all. If you're an extravagantly feathered alpha bird looking for a fight, try not to get too captivated by yourself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.