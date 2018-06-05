© 2021
Happy Birthday To What Could Be The World's Oldest Cat

Published June 5, 2018 at 6:56 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a happy birthday wish to the world's oldest cat. An orange-and-white kitty living in the U.K. named Rubble recently turned 30 years old. Michele Foster says she got Rubble as a gift on her birthday back in 1988. The Guinness Book of World Records says the oldest cat was a Siamese named Scooter, who died at the age of 30. Foster says she doesn't think she'll try to register Rubble with the Guinness folks. Rubble's a kind of private guy who just wants to live out his old age in peace. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.