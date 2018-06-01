© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Passengers On Long Island Railroad Train Sing 'Piano Man'

Published June 1, 2018 at 6:54 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Commuting can be a pain. But there is a particular anxiety that comes with commuting in New York. It can be bus to train to subway, never mind fighting for a seat. So moments of joy are precious. And we bring you one now. Pro tennis player Julia Elbaba was chatting with a man on a train who was in a Billy Joel tribute band. They started singing a few bars of "Piano Man." And then so did everyone else.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) You've got us feeling all right.

MARTIN: Yes, you do. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.