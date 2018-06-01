© 2021
In Kansas Election It's Estes Vs. Estes

Published June 1, 2018 at 6:31 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. As someone with a common name, Congressman, I feel your pain. Republican Ron Estes of Kansas is running in a primary against Ron Estes. Yeah, no risk of voters being confused at all. Ron Estes says he is challenging Ron Estes because voters deserve a Ron Estes who truly represents them. A spokesman for the congressman said this is a blatant attempt to deceive voters. The only thing distinguishing challenger from incumbent on the ballot is the middle initial M. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.