© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

A Tale Of 2 Proposals

Published May 31, 2018 at 5:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Becky McCabe went to the zoo in Memphis with a plan. She was going to propose to her girlfriend, Jessa. She had friends taking video as she pulled out a ring, told Jessa she loved her and asked her to marry her. CBS posted video of Jessa not answering. Instead, she began rooting around in her purse.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

BECKY MCCABE: What are you doing?

JESSA GILLASPIE: Oh, my God.

GREENE: Jessa pulled out the ring she had brought. She had come with the same plan. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.