A Tale Of 2 Proposals

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Becky McCabe went to the zoo in Memphis with a plan. She was going to propose to her girlfriend, Jessa. She had friends taking video as she pulled out a ring, told Jessa she loved her and asked her to marry her. CBS posted video of Jessa not answering. Instead, she began rooting around in her purse.

BECKY MCCABE: What are you doing?

JESSA GILLASPIE: Oh, my God.

GREENE: Jessa pulled out the ring she had brought. She had come with the same plan. It's MORNING EDITION.