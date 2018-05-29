© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

The Makers Of 'Sesame Street' Move To Protect The Brand

Published May 29, 2018 at 6:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Makers of "Sesame Street" are protecting the brand. They sued the people behind the new Melissa McCarthy film. In "The Happytime Murders," she's a detective working with a puppet. "Sesame Street" producers complained the film features, quote, "explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent puppets," but that's not the heart of the lawsuit. You can make a film with puppets. But can you get away with the movie's tag line - no sesame, all street? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.