Eau De Doh

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Play-Doh made history. The company says it persuaded the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to take the rare step of trademarking a smell, the aroma of Play-Doh. The company offered a description of the scent that is worthy of a wine tasting. It's said to be a sweet, slightly musky vanilla fragrance with slight overtones of cherry. It's not clear who, if anyone, was trying to steal the scent. But there is, if you want it, a Play-Doh-scented cologne. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.